Zoo Brew returns Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. This year, Blank Park Zoo organizers are adding V.I.P and birthday party options for customers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoo Brew returns Wednesday night at the Blank Park Zoo after only having a few dates last summer.

Organizers of the zoo's biggest fundraiser are hoping this year can be exciting for parkgoers.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Blank Park Zoo will only be for adults 21 and older since alcoholic beverages will be sold as live music is being played. Visitors can also, of course, see the animals.

Four bars will be spread throughout the park and this year, Carroll Brewing is making two specialty beers just for the event called Buzzworthy and Red Panda Red.

"This year we're really excited we'll have VIP tickets, a limited amount," Special Events Coordinator Andrea Stacy said. "That will let you do giraffe feeding, it gives you an exclusive area next to the band and early admission into the zoo. So you get first access to all the different breweries and wineries who are sampling. We also have birthday party packages."

In addition to the main music performers, the park is partnering this summer with the Civic Music Association for two different Zoo Brews where three musical acts are sprinkled throughout the park.

The park will be selling Zoo Brew T-shirts and coozi's. A portion of the coozi sales is going toward their program Stomp the Straw, which aims to keep single-use plastic out of the water.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

"The zoo is still operating at about 50 percent capacity but luckily, since we're such a huge outdoor venue, that's about two thousand people," Stacy said.

The capacity limit could change as the summer goes on.

Stacy said masks are not required, but recommended for people who have not been vaccinated yet.

The fundraiser starts Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. It occurs every Wednesday and runs through Aug. 26.