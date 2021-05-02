The CW selects 'Batwoman,' 'Walker,' 10 other shows for early renewal

The CW Network renewed 12 of its current series for 2021-2022 season on Wednesday.

BURBANK, Calif. — Are your favorite shows coming or going from the CW Network?

The network announced 12 early renewals on Wednesday for the 2021-2022 season, including "Walker," starring Jared Padalecki.

The CW also ordered five more episodes for this season of "Walker," bringing its total episode count for 2020-2021 to 18. "Superman & Lois" will also have two extra episodes this season, bringing the total to 15.

Here's the complete list:

"Walker" (Season 2)

"All American" (Season 4)

"Batwoman" (Season 3)

"Charmed" (Season 4)

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (Season 7)

"Dynasty" (Season 5)

"The Flash" (Season 8)

"In the Dark" (Season 4)

"Legacies" (Season 4)

"Nancy Drew" (Season 3)

"Riverdale" (Season 6)

"Roswell, New Mexico" (Season 4)

Season premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later date.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz.