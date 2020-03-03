Dream job: Get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of 'The Office'

You were there when Jim proposed to Pam. You watched as Dwight “lit” the office on fire. You sat through hours of Andy’s “singing.”

HOUSTON — You read that right. One lucky fan can get paid to binge watch Michael's cringe-worthy moments, Jim and Pam's awkward but sweet romance and Dwight being Dwight at Dunder Mifflin.

Believe it or not, "The Office" has been around for 15 years this March. To celebrate its anniversary, USDish.com is offering one die-hard fan $1,000 to watch 15 hours of the sitcom.

Here’s the lowdown: The person who lands the gig will have 9 days to watch roughly 45 episodes of "The Office."

As you’re watching, you’ll need to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode. For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration?

USDish.com will provide you with general guidelines to track your experience and they want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media.

Along with 1,000 bucks, the winner will get:

Winner’s kit with The Office swag (which may or may not include a Dundie, “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jell-O and stapler)

Netflix gift card

Freedom to complete the “job” from wherever you please (no need to go into an office to watch The Office)