Rock icon Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

The music icon had been fighting a long battle with cancer. His son Wolfgang shared the news on Twitter Tuesday.

Legendary guitarist and rock icon Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer Tuesday with his family and friends surrounding him.

Van Halen had been battling cancer for years when his health suddenly went down dramatically before he was admitted to St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California where he passed with his wife Janie and his son Wolfgang and Alex by his side.

His son Wolfgang shared the news on Twitter writing, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."