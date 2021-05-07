'That could have been my kids': Mother whose kids rode Raging River moments before fatal accident still in shock

Dee Sabic and her boyfriend brought their two sons to Adventureland Park for a vacation. The boys got off the ride 45 minutes before another boat overturned.

ALTOONA, Iowa — An 11-year-old boy killed as a result of a theme park ride accident in Iowa Saturday night left many feeling and thinking the same thing— "That could have been me."

Saturday night, a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona flipped over, sending four people to the hospital. On Monday, the Altoona Police Department said 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died from his injuries.

Another child remains in critical condition as of Monday night, according to police.

For Dee Sabic, it could have been her two sons, a nine-year-old and a 13-year-old, who road the ride just 45 minutes before the accident.

Sabic said the two boys couldn't wait to go on the ride. They all waited an hour and a half in line while Sabic waited at the bottom for them to catch their thrill.

Her sons finally met back up with her around 6:50 p.m.

"They were so excited and told me the whole story and how fun it was," Sabic recalled.

When she learned about the accident, Sabic said she started crying.

"I didn't know how to react, like, I just hugged them so tight," Sabic said. "I said, 'I love you guys and I'm glad you had fun.'"

The ride is now shut down; however, the rest of the theme park's rides remained open through the weekend and into Monday.

Meanwhile, Sabic's family is still in shock.