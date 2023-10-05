Jason Momoa to promote Meili Vodka in Urbandale and Norwalk

Momoa will be taking pictures with fans and signing bottles of Meili Vodka.

NORWALK, Iowa — A beloved Iowa celebrity is coming to town.

Norwalk native Jason Momoa will appear at the Fareway Meat & Grocery store in Norwalk (1711 Sunset Dr) to promote his vodka brand, Meili Vodka, on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. He will later stop at the Hy-Vee in Urbandale (8701 Douglas Ave) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Momoa and Meili cofounder, Blaine Halvorson, will take photos with fans and sign bottles of Meili Vodka at the event.

Momoa is best known for his role as "Aquaman" in the DC Universe. But before he reached superhero status, Momoa lived in Norwalk, graduating from Norwalk High School.

His visit to Iowa isn't out of the ordinary: Momoa is known to make regular stops at Waveland Cafe, where there's a meal named in his honor: "Breakfast Momoa Style."

