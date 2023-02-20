Iowa native, 'The Bachelor' contestant Mercedes Northup sent home in virtual rose ceremony

24-year-old Northup, who made viewers squeal in delight with her "uniquely Iowan" introduction, was one of two contestants sent home Monday night.

LONDON, UK — Bloomfield, Iowa native Mercedes Northup's time on "The Bachelor" has finally run out: The 24-year-old was one of two contestants sent home Monday night.

Kylee Russell, a nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina, was also sent home.

The girls' exit made history: after Zach Shallcross caught COVID-19, the show pivoted to host both the cocktail party and the rose ceremony over Zoom.

This makes Northup and Russell the first American contestants to be sent home via Zoom.

"Usually when you leave, you get, like, closure of, like, hugging him," Northup said in her exit interview. "And I couldn't do that because it was through a frickin' screen."

Northup, who originally hails from Bloomfield, Iowa, made viewers squeal in delight with her "uniquely Iowan" introduction early on in the season.

Prior to her elimination, Northup picked up some screen time on Monday after she was passed over for a one-on-one date.

"Half the girls that are going on the group date have had a one-on-one, so they do have that connection," Northup said in the episode. "I just don't feel seen. It's such a horrible feeling."

Still, if her official biography is anything to go by, Northup will be plenty busy without Shallcross. The Nashville resident says she is a nonprofit owner who works four jobs in order to support herself. In addition, she claims her hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair.