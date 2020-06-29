The grandstand acts have been postponed to 2021. MVF is still going over their plans, but a full crew will be "going around making sure everybody keeps distanced."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Mississippi Valley Fair will still be held the first week of August.

MVF is still scheduled to take place Aug. 4 to 9, but organizers postponed grandstand acts to 2021 as a precaution to spreading the coronavirus. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, said at a press briefing Monday MVF has been working with the Scott County Health Department and "other local and state agencies," to determine it was safe to have a 2020 fair.

Loter said the fair will be downsized; There will still be fair food, exhibits, competitions, carnival rides, local bands and grounds attractions. Loter said the health department affirmed MVF's safety plan is, "consistent with guidance and best practices for events such as ours."

Loter also said organizers are still going over their plans, but a full crew will be "going around making sure everybody keeps distanced."

The fair is not requiring attendees to wear masks, but they will be available at the the fairground entrances, Loter said.

"I still think we need to have a fair and keep that tradition going," Loter said. "Especially working with the health department and my board and officials, I think we've come up with and are still working on a very safety plan where we can keep people social distanced."