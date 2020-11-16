Smoking suspended at Prairie Meadows until Dec. 15

The casino, racetrack, and hotel has suspended smoking in any form.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Among other health and safety measures put in place in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Meadows Casino has decided to suspend smoking inside its facilities until December 15.

That includes vaping.

The measure was introduced to make face coverings more efficient, says the Prairie Meadows website. Face coverings are required of all guests and staff.

Along with the smoking suspension, other safety measures include reduced hours, limited entry points, social distancing, and a stringent cleaning routine.