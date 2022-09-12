Selma Blair takes Emmy stage with a cane to present award

The actress, best known for her roles in movies such as “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde” and “Hellboy,” was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

LOS ANGELES — At the 74th Primetime Emmys, Selma Blair was tapped to present the final award of the night, best drama series.

People stood as the actress walked out sporting a black-and-gold dress and cane. Blair presented the award to "Succession" who once again took the title for best drama.

“Succession” beat out competitors “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

The actress and recently announced “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has been public about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, raising awareness with a 2019 intimate documentary directed by Rachel Fleit and this year’s memoir, “Mean Baby.”

In August 2021, Blair announced that she had been in remission from multiple sclerosis as a result of undergoing a stem cell transplant. She underwent hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation which uses stem cells derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood or umbilical cord blood.

Selma Blair receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6u3iIYxoaz — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 13, 2022

Blair said she had been experiencing symptoms for years before she was officially diagnosed.

“I’ve been carrying around some sort of chronic illness, either building up or had for a long time, so it wasn’t a surprise to me,” she said at the time. “Just the name was a surprise.”