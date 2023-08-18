Fair-Side Chats conclude with Perry Johnson, Will Hurd

Johnson and Hurd took the stage on Day 9 of the Iowa State Fair with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds wrapped up her Fair-Side Chats Friday with Republican presidential candidates.

A total of 12 candidates took part in the discussions throughout the fair, sitting down with Reynolds for roughly a half hour.

Businessman Perry Johnson was the first to take the stage Friday morning. He leaned heavily on his business background, outlining a focus he'd bring to the oval office of streamlining and reducing the size of the U.S. government.

"Well I will tell them this, but I may end up getting killed," Johnson said. "I'm going to start by getting rid of the Department of Education."

Johnson also spoke about a desire to dismantle the FBI which he claims is corrupt.

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd took the stage next speaking about how he'd work to secure the southern border. He stressed a desire of reforming asylum policies.

"Asylum is real asylum needs to exist," he said. "People should be able to apply for asylum but when people abuse the system people that need it are getting screwed."