Fareway to reduce store hours starting Friday, will keep reserved time for at-risk shoppers

Fareway announced all stores and meat markets will be closing earlier starting Friday, Nov. 27.
All stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to "provide staff more time for cleaning and sanitation and restocking inventory", the company said on Facebook.
The first hour of business, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., is still reserved for customers age 65 and older, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medial condition and anyone with an underlying medical condition which places them at a higher risk of getting COVID-19.
Hy-Vee made a similar announcement earlier this week, putting in place a reserved shopping hour for customers susceptible to the virus on Monday.
