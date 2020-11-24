Fareway to reduce store hours starting Friday, will keep reserved time for at-risk shoppers

All stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide staff more time for cleaning and sanitation and restocking inventory.

Fareway announced all stores and meat markets will be closing earlier starting Friday, Nov. 27.

The first hour of business, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., is still reserved for customers age 65 and older, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medial condition and anyone with an underlying medical condition which places them at a higher risk of getting COVID-19.

Hy-Vee made a similar announcement earlier this week, putting in place a reserved shopping hour for customers susceptible to the virus on Monday.