Farmers in New York donate thousands of pounds of food to families

A truck left WNY on Wednesday afternoon full of beef, vegetables, fruit and yogurt. The truck stopped in Renssealer County to pick up 1,700 gallons of milk and arrived in Queens on Thursday. The truck was also carrying crayons and coloring books for children.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all - our families, our businesses and the greater New York community,” said Northeast Dairy Producers Association Vice Chair and Owner of La Casa De Leche Farm (Livingston County) Keith Kimball. “By pooling resources and working together to adapt to unprecedented market disruption, we’re able to get milk, beef and produce in the hands of those in need. I’m proud to partner with farmers, co-ops and processors across the state to make this donation a reality, and thankful to Senator Ramos for hosting the event for families in Queens.”