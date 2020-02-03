Final day to enroll for DMPS Virtual Campus Online High School

Monday is the final day to enroll your student into DMPS Virtual Campus for the 2020-21 school year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday is the final day to enroll your student into the Des Moines Public School's Virtual Campus for the 2020-2021 school year.

To enroll into Virtual Campus online high school, parents or guardians must submit an open enrollment application to the Des Moines Public School District and your current resident district.

Virtual Campus is an online high school designed and taught by DMPS educators.