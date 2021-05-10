Fire at Valley West Inn in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Fire Department was called in on an activated fire alarm at the Valley West Inn on Monday night at 11:16 P.M. Three minutes later, dispatch received a call that there as a fire inside the building. Upon arrival, crews went to work helping occupants evacuate the building. There are 144 units in the Valley West Inn. There were some injuries that required transportation to the hospital according to West Des Moines Fire Marshall, Mike Whitsell. Stay with Local 5 on Good Morning Iowa for more as details become available.