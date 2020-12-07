x
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases

According to state Department of Health statistics released Sunday, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases.
Credit: AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference at Florida's Turnpike Turkey Lake Service Plaza, in Orlando, Fla., in a Friday, July 10, 2020 file photo. Florida on Sunday, July 13, 2020 reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic. 

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15. 

The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week in Florida, with about 500 fatalities. 

On Sunday, 45 more deaths were reported. 

Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.