Food Bank of Iowa distributing meals at Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — For families struggling with food security, help is here. The Food Bank of Iowa is distributing food Friday morning at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the food is for anyone who needs it, no questions asked. They're distributing fresh produce and chicken from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Due to the pandemic, volunteers will be on hand to load food items directly into cars drive-through style.