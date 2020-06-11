Food Bank of Iowa distributing meals at Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — For families struggling with food security, help is here. The Food Bank of Iowa is distributing food Friday morning at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Organizers say the food is for anyone who needs it, no questions asked. They're distributing fresh produce and chicken from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Due to the pandemic, volunteers will be on hand to load food items directly into cars drive-through style.
The Food Bank of Iowa says since January of 2020, food insecurity has doubled from earlier this year and tripled specifically in households with children. They say this will be a long-term problem for Iowans, one that's expected to grow through 2024 and stay at all-time highs through 2027.