According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, one 360-acre wildfire is burning in the area of Meadow Creek Road in Cocke Co.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (April 24, 4 p.m.): Officials said that the Long Branch fire in the Cherokee National Forest was around 621-acres large and 50% contained, as of 3:30 p.m.

They said that firefighting crews and equipment could still be in the Cherohala Skyway area, causing traffic delays. The Long Branch Trail and the Hemlock Trail were also still closed as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that wildfire activity over the last ten years has been some of the most devastating in U.S. history. In 2020, officials said more than 10.1 million acres have been burned through the country, which set a new record since data gathering began.

--

UPDATE (April 23, 7:30 p.m.): Officials said that the Meadow Creek fire was 100% contained as of Friday. Crews were still working in the area to reinforce fire lines, and Forest Service Road 404 was still closed. However, officials planned to reopen them when it was deemed safe to travel it.

The Long Branch fire was around 30% contained Friday evening, but has burned an area of about 600 acres. Officials said that firefighting crews and equipment would still be in the Cherohala Skyway area and could cause traffic delays. They also said smoke could linger in the area.

The Long Branch Trail and the Hemlock Trail would stay closed until they were considered safe for visitors.

Officials said that communities should stay aware of smoke advisories and conditions as the fires continued to burn in Cocke County.

--

UPDATE (10 p.m.): Officials said that fire crews with the Cherokee National Forest were continuing to fight the Meadow Creek and Long Branch Fires at around 9:30 p.m.

The Meadow Creek Fire towards the north side of the forest was around 360 acres, officials said. It was around 4.5 miles north of Del Rio, Tennessee. They said it was around 20% contained. Dead timber and smoke were the main concerns to safety, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, officials said.

The Long Branch Fire on the south side of the forest was around 255 acres. It was around 10 miles southeast of Tellico Plains, Tennessee. By 9:30 p.m., officials said it was 15% contained with dead timber and smoke concerning officials.

They said that the Long Branch fire was human-caused and they advised visitors to avoid trails near the fire.

--

The U.S. Forest Service said crews are battling two large wildfires that broke out in the Northern and Southern Cherokee National Forest Tuesday.

One of the fires is in Cocke County, and the other is roughly 10 miles southeast of Tellico Plains in North Carolina.

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a 340-acre wildfire is burning in the area of Meadow Creek Road in Cocke County, which is about 12 miles east of Newport near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

As of 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire was 5% contained. No structures are threatened, and the cause is unknown.

The U.S. Forest Service said it has called in engines, a dozer, and helicopters to contain the fire. Fire crews were able to cool the ridgeline and slow its progression.

A second 35-acre fire in the Southern side of the forest is burning in North Carolina, roughly 10 miles southeast of Tellico Plains.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the fire was human-caused and is not contained, but no structures were threatened. Ground crews, a dozer, and helicopters are also battling this fire.