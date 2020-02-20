Former chamber of commerce clerk charged with theft

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A former Webster City Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant has been accused of stealing more than $149,000 from the organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that 40-year-old Leah Mulholland is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card.

She was arrested Wednesday. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

The department says Mulholland had admitted to three chamber officials that she'd misused chamber funds.