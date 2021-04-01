The Garden Nightclub moves to new location in East Village

A Des Moines LGBTQ institution that started 35 years ago had it's final performance Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Garden Nightclub held its final performance at their Downtown location Sunday night.

"All weekend it's been a lot of tears shed, said Mae Banks, the Garden Nightclub's Co-Show Director.

The nightclub has been around for 35 years and it's an entertainment venue that many people in the LGBTQ community have called home.

"If these walls could speak, we just have so many memories here," said Banks.

The owners will be opening a new location in the East Village with a fully staffed kitchen. There is no set date for the new opening, but it will be happening soon.