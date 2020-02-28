Gearing up for the Variety Telethon on Good Morning Iowa

Friday all the beautiful people joined our morning team ahead of the 46th Annual Variety Telethon this weekend right here on Local 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday on Good Morning Iowa, Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World America Emmy Rose Cuvelier, Miss World America Toni-Ann Singh, actor and director Jason Cook, and 'General Hospital's' Emma Samms joined us in the studio this morning preparing for the 46th Annual Variety Telethon.

The 46th Annual Variety Telethon is this weekend on Local 5. It will air on Saturday, February 29th from 7 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday, March 1st from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.