Watch live: Final chapter of Golden State Killer trial takes place with sentencing Joseph James Deangelo

Since death row isn’t an option, some of DeAngelo's victims want him sent to the toughest possible prison in California to live in daily terror of other inmates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, is set to be sentenced to life in prison Friday on the final day of court hearings.

This past June, Joseph James DeAngelo admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. All told, he admitted to harming 87 victims in 53 separate crimes scenes spanning 11 California counties in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him on April 24, 2018, at his Citrus Heights home.

Tearful family members of people killed by Joseph DeAngelo assailed him Thursday for stealing away their loved ones as he escalated his attacks from burglaries and rapes to horrific murders that terrorized California four decades ago.

Earlier this week, a judge heard testimony from dozens of rape victims who endured sadistic, hours-long assaults by DeAngelo, whose serial crimes as the East Area Rapist began in the Sacramento region.

He later moved to Southern California, where his rapes followed the same pattern of binding couples he surprised while they slept and assaulting the woman as the men lay helpless. By then, his assaults routinely ended in murder.

RELATED:

Since death row isn’t an option for DeAngelo, some of his victims want him sent to the toughest possible prison in California to live in daily terror of other inmates. But they may not have much say over where or how the 74-year-old former police officer is imprisoned after he is sentenced on Friday.

State corrections officials said they must make their own evaluation about where and how the man known as the Golden State Killer can be housed.

WATCH: Timeline of Golden State Killer case