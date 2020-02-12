Sen. Grassley: "wait for the Electoral College results"

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley urges Iowans to wait for the Electoral College to decide the 2020 presidential election results as President Donald Trump continues to claim massive election fraud occurred.
"We're going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the Electoral College to meet," Grassley said.
All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on December 14, and any challenge to the results must be resolved by December 8.
Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press, announced the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would tip the results of the election. So far, the President's legal team has lost at least 31 different election cases. Grassley says it's his right to do so.
"I stand with the people's rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts," Grassley said.
Wednesday is the republican senator's third day back in the office after recovering from COVID-19. He returns to the Senate with a number of items on the Agenda before Congress adjourns including averting a possible government shutdown, passing the National Defense Authorization Act and potentially another COVID-19 stimulus package. The deadline to avert the impending government shutdown is Friday, December 11.