Sen. Grassley: "wait for the Electoral College results"

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley urges Iowans to wait for the Electoral College to decide the 2020 presidential election results as President Donald Trump continues to claim massive election fraud occurred.

"We're going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient and wait for the Electoral College to meet," Grassley said.

All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on December 14, and any challenge to the results must be resolved by December 8.

Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press, announced the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would tip the results of the election. So far, the President's legal team has lost at least 31 different election cases. Grassley says it's his right to do so.

"I stand with the people's rights under the law under the Constitution to exercise their rights of challenging election decisions and I think I have a responsibility not to find fault with people that are seeking constitutional redress in the courts," Grassley said.