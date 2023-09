The event is Saturday, Sept. 30 at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shonna Swartz, the Iowa Market Manager for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, joins "Good Morning Iowa" to preview the 14th annual Together in Teal Celebration.

It will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines.