Go Red for Women: National day raises awareness for women's heart health risks

IOWA, USA — The American Heart Association says heart disease is the leading killer of women in the United States. Every year, the first Friday in February is "Go Red for Women", a day dedicated to raising awareness for the heart risks women face.

"We know that even prior to the pandemic, we had individuals that maybe weren't seeking care for a number of reasons, but the pandemic has only heightened that," said Iowa Heart Center Foundation Executive Director Lezlie Mestdagh.

Mestdagh says Iowa ranks one of the worst states in the country for heart disease rates. She adds women often don't think these issues will affect them.

"We as caretakers, we as women, are usually the ones thinking about other individual's health, or we're worried about our kids or our husband or our grandkids."

And these issues might pop up when they least expect it.

"It would shock you to know the impact that it has on women's health," Mestdagh said. "And of all ages, it doesn't discriminate on whether you're 30 or whether you're 60."

Contessa Siders says she was making dinner for her husband when he suddenly collapsed.

"I was 33 when it happened," she said. "It happened with a stroke."

Siders says she had no prior health issues and was shocked by the diagnosis.

"I thought I could be invincible. I was 33 when it happened. And I had a stroke."

Which is why she encourages women to be proactive about checking their health, even if they're feeling healthy.

The Iowa Heart Center Foundation says improving heart health isn't just about diet and exercise, but also about decreasing stress and getting enough sleep.