Inside the Alzheimer Associations 'Facts and Figures' report and its impact on Iowans

According to the Alzheimer's Association, African Americans are twice as likely to develop the disease compared to older, white Americans.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Alzheimer's Association says COVID-19 was the biggest factor affecting affected Iowans with the disease in 2020.

The report showed in there were 439 more deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia in Iowa in 2020 compared to averages the past five years.

Beth Goodson's dad is one of the deaths.

"My dad had Lewy body isease," said Goodson.

Lewy body dementia is when you have abnormal deposits of protein in your brain. That can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood.

“If you take Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and they had a fast-growing baby with all the worst parts, that’s Lewy body dementia," Goodson told Local 5.

The diagnosis caused her to spend more time with her dad. Then, the pandemic hit.

He sadly passed away from COVID-19.

“If my dad had not had Lewy body my brother and I wouldn’t have had as much time as we did with our parents for the last two to three years," Goodson said.

For the first time, the report includes ethnic and racial attitudes towards Alzheimer's care.

Edith Crawford lost her mother to Alzheimer's.

She said the African American community has a heightened risk of diabetes, cancer and heart failure. The report showed the challenges made by the pandemic.

“I think the pandemic has stifled some of the information that can get out such as the presentations that we go out and give with the association. We aren’t able to do face to face with people right now," Crawford explained. "There’s so many that are not technical or have computers where they can do support group meeting that we have all over the city.”

"More than one-third of Black Americans (36%), and nearly one-fifth of Hispanic Americans (18%) and Asian Americans (19%), believes discrimination would be a barrier to receiving Alzheimer’s care," the report says.