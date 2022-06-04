American Heart Association: Amount of people affected by heart conditions has increased during the pandemic

Prior to the pandemic, the American Heart Association had seen an increase in cardiovascular disease, which is still the number one cause of death in the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jen Hummel was a normal, healthy, young woman until she started noticing something was off during one of her workouts at the gym.

"About five minutes of my workout, and physically had to stop and shut down and couldn't do it anymore. so I was, I let that go on for about a month," Hummel said.

Jen went to the doctor's thinking she had bronchitis but, what she had instead was a shock to her and her doctors.

"The cardiologist came in and said, we're gonna do an angiogram and test you what's going on in your heart valves. so when he went in there, he saw that I had a 95% blockage in my windowmaker valve," Hummel said.

Wesley Franklin is the Community Impact Director at American Heart Association. Franklin explains that since the pandemic began, there have been more cases like Jen's.

"Prior to the pandemic, and yes, going in these last two and a half years, we have seen an increase of cardiovascular disease. It's still the number one killer here in the U.S.," Wesley Franklin, said.

Dr. David Chew is a Vascular Surgeon at Mercyone Iowa Open Heart. He sees many patients who aren't aware of the additional risks people with heart problems are subjected to.

"A lot of patients don't realize that that you have vascular disease, including cardiovascular including your heart or blockages are aneurisms of your blood vessels elsewhere in your body, you have a lot of risk factors that you carry with you throughout your life," Dr. Chew said.

Jen shared how heart problems can also impact your mental health.