Iowa Department of Corrections clears up water quality confusion at Anamosa prison

Local 5 got a tip about water contaminated with copper and lead at an Iowa prison. Here's what we found.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2021.

After receiving a tip that inmates at Anamosa State Penitentiary were drinking contaminated tap water, Local 5 contacted the state for more information.

Iowa Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Cord Overton said there was a recent water test that came back "with a reading level above the recommended limit for particulates."

Overton also said a notice was posted for anyone who might be in that area.

"It's important to note that this is isolated to one workshop that has not been operational for weeks, and all other areas of the prison where water is tested (other workshops and living areas) all tested with no issues," Overton said in an email.

The tip we received also said prisoners are only allowed to purchase five bottles of water per week.