x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Boil advisory issued for Xenia Rural Water District

The water district said 240 customers are affected.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
Boil water advisory

BOUTON, Iowa — Around 240 customers in the Granger area are under a boil advisory following a water main break, the Xenia Rural Water District announced Wednesday.

Customers in the area pictured below should use boiled or bottled water before drinking, brushing teeth and preparing food.

Credit: Xenia Rural Water District

The district recommends boiling water for one minute and then letting it cool for one minute before using.

After water service is restored, the district will test the water and then notify residents when the boil advisory is lifted.

Customers can find more information here or by calling 515-676-2117

RELATED: Iowa sues Sioux City over manipulation of wastewater testing results, river pollution

RELATED: Tips to avoid, fix pipe freezes or bursts this winter

WATCH | Pho restaurant in Des Moines responds to customer who complained about traditional Vietnamese dish 

In Other News

Demand for covid-19 test increasing