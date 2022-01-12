Boil advisory issued for Xenia Rural Water District

The water district said 240 customers are affected.

BOUTON, Iowa — Around 240 customers in the Granger area are under a boil advisory following a water main break, the Xenia Rural Water District announced Wednesday.

Customers in the area pictured below should use boiled or bottled water before drinking, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The district recommends boiling water for one minute and then letting it cool for one minute before using.

After water service is restored, the district will test the water and then notify residents when the boil advisory is lifted.

Customers can find more information here or by calling 515-676-2117.