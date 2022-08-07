CDC testing for brain-eating amoeba in Taylor County lake

The Lake of Three Fires is closed temporarily for swimming after a Missouri resident with potential exposure to the bacteria was there.

BEDFORD, Iowa — The beach at the Lake of Three Fires Park is closed temporarily for swimming after a Missouri resident with potential exposure to Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as brain-eating amoeba, swam there.

The Center for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health are testing to confirm the presence of the organism in the lake, according to a press release. It will take several days to get results.

Naegleria fowleri can cause a life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The only way to get infected is when contaminated water enters the nose.

PAM is extremely rare, with only 154 known cases in the United States since the 1960s.

The CDC recommends contacting a doctor if you have any of the following symptoms after swimming in a warm body of water:

Severe headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Seizures

Altered mental status

Hallucinations