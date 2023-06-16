How likely are you to contract brain-eating amoeba this summer? Not very, CDC epidemiologist says

"And even though millions of people swim in these waters every year, most will not become infected," said Lieutenant Commander Julia Haston, MD, with the CDC.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As summer heats up each year, lake goers and fresh water fanatics face the frightening possibility of brain-eating amoeba infecting their favorite vacation spot.

Naegleria fowleri, commonly called brain-eating amoeba, can cause a life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) if infected, warm water enters forcefully through the nose.

In July 2022, a case was confirmed in Taylor County after a Missouri resident swam in the lake of Three Fires, contracted PAM and died.

But Lieutenant Commander Julia Haston, MD, a medical epidemiologist with the CDC, has some good news: The amoeba can be found in most fresh bodies of water, but getting sick from it is not common.

"Studies have shown that it's been detected from lakes, rivers, ponds, hot springs. And even though millions of people swim in these waters every year, most will not become infected," Haston said.

PAM is incredibly rare, with only 158 cases on record since the '60s.

"So your risk is very, very low of actually getting the infection. But we can lower it even further by doing things like avoiding submerging your head in freshwater, or using nose clips, or holding your nose when you're swimming this summer," Haston said.

Even though the risk of contracting PAM is low, it is typically fatal.

"Symptoms do usually start within a few days of being exposed to water," Haston said. "So even though only a few people are infected every year, it is important to know the symptoms of PAM, and to be on the lookout for those after you or your family members have been swimming in freshwater."

The CDC recommends contacting a doctor if you have any of the following symptoms after swimming in a warm body of water: