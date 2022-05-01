Broadlawns Medical Center, Easterseals Iowa expanding resources for youth mental health

Two mental health professionals said kids mental health is struggling now more than ever. To solve that problem their programs are expanding to meet those needs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two local mental health professionals say kids' mental health is suffering now more than ever.

To solve that problem, Broadlawns Medical Center is expanding its mobile crisis team to assist more children. And Easterseals Iowa is gearing up to take in more kids to their Crisis Stabilization Center.

"In general, just mental health has gone up with COVID and we're seeing it a lot more with children," said DawnMarie Hooker, the crisis services manager with Broadlawns Mobile Crisis Mental Health Response team.

It's a problem her team wants to solve.

Currently, the mobile crisis team helps about 13 to 15 children each month in addition to the adults.

But, Hooker noted based on the increased calls they receive for help which includes depression, anxiety and uncertainty, she knows there is a need to serve more youth.

So the team is expanding.

"With the expansion that we're doing this is going to focus more on the children aspect and then as well as a response model without officers," Hooker said.

This extra attention will focus on giving kids more ways to handle their emotions, plus two mental health workers going out to where they are called and figuring out a plan of services for the child.

And though the response model will not have officers, the program will still partner with the Des Moines Police Department and Polk County Health Services

Also looking to help more children experiencing mental health problems is Easterseals Iowa.

The nonprofit has a Crisis Stabilization Center dedicated to helping youth learn to cope with their mental health.

Sherri Nelson, the CEO of the organization, said since their center opened in September, it has been consistently packed with people.

The center holds six children, but they are currently in the process of building a permanent center that will hold 12.

That could allow the organization to help more children due in part to increased referrals.

"A child would see a therapist once a day, they would see some specialist," Nelson said. "We also have access to a peer support person who would support the family and the child."

The majority of Easterseals referrals are coming from schools, and to be a part of their services, you have to get a referral.

Hooker said if your child is having an emergency mental health crisis, you can call 911 or the Crisis Team at 515-282-5752.