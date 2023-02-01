Report shows Iowa's cancer rate is 2nd highest in the country

Local doctors are pointing to several risk factors that could be affecting Iowans.

IOWA, USA — According to the new Cancer in Iowa Report, Iowa has the second highest cancer rate in the country.

"We were really surprised to see that we ranked second in cancer incidents," said Dr. Mary Charlton, associate professor with University of Iowa's College of Public Health. "So we've been really digging into the data racking our brains about what could possibly explain that."

"I just don't think we've recognized that, you know, we are exposed to a significant number of risk factors in this state," adds John Stoddard Medical Director Dr. Andrew Nish.

While doctors say there's no one thing to blame for this high rate, they say there are a number of factors that can help explain it. The first: tobacco usage.

"In the United States, 12.5% of the population still smokes," Nish said. "In Iowa, depending on where you look, it's about 16%. So we smoke more than average in the nation."

Smoking isn't the only risk factor, however.

"Obesity and physical activity cause a lot of cancers, almost as many as smoking," said Dr. Richard Deming, medical director at MercyOne Cancer Center. "And Iowa doesn't fare very well when it comes to obesity."

On top of those risk factors, doctors say environmental factors play a role as well.

While 90% of lung cancer can be attributed to smoking, doctors say radon is also a key causation factor.

"In Iowa, we have a really high radon exposure," Charlton said.

Doctors are also carefully looking at agricultural impacts on some types of cancer.

"Another possibility and again, just speculation, is we live in a part of the country where there are lots of ag chemicals that work their way through the fields and into the rivers and the water," Deming said. "There's research being done on [if] some of these possibly get into drinking water. We look at nitrates and we look at other things."

"We spray more glyphosate on crops than any other state except Illinois," Nish adds. "Glyphosate is Roundup... it's touted as being non-toxic to humans. But that just frankly, isn't true."

While Iowa has a high rate of cancer, doctors say the good news is the number of people dying from the disease is decreasing.