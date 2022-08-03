Mobile clinic rolling in to town with more health care options

One company is bringing more health care options to Jasper County in the form of a bus to help reach more people.

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — More health care options are on the way to Jasper County in the form of a mobile clinic.

Ryan Flug, a nurse practitioner at CareMore Health Iowa, said this was a way to help reach those who need it most.

"We're able to provide that same great mobile care and bridge that gap," he said. "[This will help] our patients who have for some reasons, are not able to leave their home because of physical ailments and they may not have transportation available."

The mobile clinic is handicap accessible, has a small waiting area and can accommodate wellness exams, physicals and urgent care needs.

The company had a clinic in Newton, but it closed during the pandemic.

"Reduced staffing availability during the COVID emergency period, combined with the fixed costs, led to the decision to close the Newton clinic," said Tina Gaines, the corporate communications director for CareMore Health.

Those who want to use the mobile clinic should make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcomed. Each appointment lasts 30 minutes.

Flug noted coming back to Jasper County in their mobile clinic is a way to show their old clients and potential new ones they care about people who are in smaller towns.

"Our mission at CareMore is to provide our complex care to patients everywhere and we are living up to that mission and really fortifying our promise to our patients," he said. "We are here for them and we will meet them where ever we are at."

The organization is hoping to expand into other small towns in the areas surrounding Jasper County.

To book an appointment for the mobile clinic, call 515-989-6001.