Childhood vaccinations declining during pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Des Moines doctors say clinic visits are down and that means so are childhood vaccinations.
Infectious disease director for MercyOne Dr. Ravi Remuri tells Local 5 it's very possible once the pandemic is over we could see another pandemic with other diseases such as: measles, chicken pox, whooping cough.
Dr. Vemuri says stay up to date on your child's vaccinations as much as possible during the pandemic.
"If we get a certain number of people not protected against measles, not protected against chickenpox, or not protected against pertussis or whooping cough than we could get outbreaks of these vaccine preventable illnesses," explains Dr. Vemuri.