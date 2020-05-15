Childhood vaccinations declining during pandemic

Experts we could see outbreaks in vaccine-prevantable diseases if vaccinations aren't kept up to date.

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Des Moines doctors say clinic visits are down and that means so are childhood vaccinations.

Infectious disease director for MercyOne Dr. Ravi Remuri tells Local 5 it's very possible once the pandemic is over we could see another pandemic with other diseases such as: measles, chicken pox, whooping cough.

Dr. Vemuri says stay up to date on your child's vaccinations as much as possible during the pandemic.