Children, employees forced to evacuate ChildServe due to carbon monoxide levels

Ames firefighters recorded levels of carbon monoxide as high as 87 parts per million in the childcare portions of the building.

AMES, Iowa — More than 100 staff members and children were forced to evacuate the ChildServe building in Ames after a carbon monoxide alarm went off, according to the Ames Fire Department

Ames Fire responded to a call that the alarms had been activated at ChildServe on Philadelphia Avenue around 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, firefighters recorded levels of carbon monoxide as high as 87 parts per million in the childcare portions of the building. The threshold for a carbon monoxide alarm is 35 parts per million.

Overall, 50 ChildServe staff members and 75 children relocated to a nearby building. The group was there for approximately 45 minutes while firefighters worked to ventilate the ChildServe building. 

No injuries or exposures were reported.

According to Ames Fire, the carbon monoxide built up so much because there was inadequate ventilation in the building while a construction crew was using gas powered equipment.

“This is a good reminder of how well carbon monoxide detectors can provide an early warning of the presence of deadly carbon monoxide gas,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hackett in a press release. “Remember not to use generators, grills, gasoline or charcoal-burning devices inside your home or garage.”

If your carbon monoxide alarm goes off, or if you are suffering from symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911. 

Posted by Ames Fire Department on Thursday, February 23, 2023

