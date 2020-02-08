EPA says these cleaners can kill COVID-19

The Environmental Protection Agency has a full list of cleaners that are effective against the coronavirus.

Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) added 13 more products to its list of products expected to kill the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

A full list of products is available at the bottom of this article.

"As part of President Trump's all-of-government approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19, EPA is continuing its efforts to approve products that have specifically been tested against SARS-CoV-2," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

"Each of these products already appears on the agency's list of approved disinfectants-this additional step provides critical scientific data and information on the tools that the American public are relying on to protect their families."

The EPA said products can legally make claims that they can kill a certain kind of pathogen, like COVID-19, only if the EPA authorizes it via a review of data.