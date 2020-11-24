15 drive-thru food pantries now open for Des Moines Public Schools families

Food Bank of Iowa has adjusted how they serve Des Moines Public School families. Instead of stocking pantries inside schools, they've created drive-thru sites.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Desplácese hacia abajo para ver la ubicación, los horarios y la información sobre las despensas de alimentos del Banco de alimentos de Iowa para las familias de las escuelas públicas de Des Moines en español.

Food insecurity is becoming more prevalent as many Iowans struggle to keep or find work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food Bank of Iowa has changed how they serve Des Moines Public School families to provide a safer experience for all involved.

If you're a DMPS family in need of food assistance, know the DMPS School Pantries are completely free, you don't have to show ID and you can pick up food as often as you need.

To ensure families and volunteers are safe, food is delivered to you in your vehicle. There's no need to go inside.

Hours and Locations

Northwest Des Moines:

Westchester Church (Not operating on Thanksgiving)

4919 Aurora Ave, DSM, 50310

Distribution: Thursdays- 3:30-5:30pm

Serving families with students at Hoover High School, Samuelson Elementary School and Meredith Middle School

DSM First (Not operating on Thanksgiving)

2725 Merle Hay Rd. DSM, 50310

Distribution: Thursdays from 3:00-5:00pm

Serving families with students at Moore Elementary School, Hillis Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School

Friendship Center

1526 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, DSM, 50314

Distribution: Fridays- 12:00-2:00pm

Serving families with students at King Elementary School, Callanan Middle School and Middle School Alternative School

North Des Moines:

Highland Park Community Church

4101 Amherst St, Des Moines, IA 50313

Distribution: Wednesdays- 3:00-6:00pm

Serving families with students at Oak Park Elementary School, Madison Elementary School and North High School

Mission Temple Church

1535 5th Ave, DSM, 50314

Distribution: Fridays- 3:00-5:00pm

Serving families with students from Moulton Elementary School

New Beginnings Discipleship (Not operating on Thanksgiving)

530 NE 46th Avenue, DSM, 50313

Distribution: Thursdays 4:00-6:00pm

Serving families with students from Harding Middle School and Findley Elementary School

La Iglesia de el Señor

100 E Euclid Ave, #17, DSM, 50317 (behind mall)

Distribution: Tuesdays 5:00-7:00pm

Serving families with students from Cattell Elementary School, Goodrell Middle School and Garton Elementary School

Eastside of Des Moines:

Eastside Church of the Nazarene (Open on Thanksgiving)

1451 E 25th St, DSM, 50317

Distribution: Thursdays 4:30-6:30pm

Serving families with students from Philips Elementary School, Willard Elementary School, Hoyt Middle School, Brubaker Elementary School, Stowe Elementary School and Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Corinthian Baptist Church (Not operating on Thanksgiving)

814 School St, DSM, 50309

Distribution: Thursdays from 11:00-1:00pm

Serving families with students from Carver Elementary School, Hiatt Middle School, East High School, and Capitol View Elementary School, McKinley Elementary

Westside of Des Moines:

Lutheran Church of Hope (DSM) (Not operating on Thanksgiving)

2500 University Ave, 50311

Distribution: Thursdays 5:00-7:00pm

Serving families with students from Edmunds Elementary School, Walnut Creek Elementary School, Downtown Elementary School, Ruby Van Meter Elementary School, and Greenwood Elementary School

Reconciler’s Worship Center

920 31st St, DSM, 50312

Distribution: 3rd Wednesday of every month 1:00-3:00pm

Serving families with students from Hanawalt Elementary School, Merrill Middle School and Roosevelt High School

Meredith Reformed Church

5128 Meredith Dr, DSM, 50310

Distribution: Wednesdays 11:30am-1:00pm

Serving families with students from Cowles ES/MS, Windsor Elementary School, and Perkins Elementary School

Southside of Des Moines:

Cornerstone Church (Not operating on Thanksgiving)

3114 SW 61st St, DSM, 50321

Distribution: Thursdays 4:30-6:00pm (closed Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve)

Serving families with students from Brody Middle School, Lincoln High School, Park Avenue Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Wright Elementary School, Morris Elementary School

Southside of the Nazarene

4110 S Union St, DSM, 50315

Distribution: Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30pm

Serving families with students from Howe Elementary School, Weeks Middle School, and South Union Elementary School