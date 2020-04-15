2 employees of Tyson plant in southeastern Iowa at center of COVID-19 outbreak die

A Tyson spokesperson believes the deaths were due to COVID-19 or related complications.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A Tyson Foods spokesperson has confirmed to Local 5 two employees of a southeast Iowa plant, at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak, have died.

When Local 5 asked if these deaths were coronavirus related, Liz Croston, communications manager of fresh meats said it is their understanding they were due to COVID-19 or related complications.

Croston said the plant has been closed since April 6 and remains idle.

Tyson leaders said they continue to work to protect its workforce at facilities nationwide, by taking the temperature of workers or requiring protective face coverings among others.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that 86 people had tested positive for the coronavirus at the plant.

The state has already sent 200 test kits to the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction.

Wednesday, they announced they are sending an additional 900 tests.