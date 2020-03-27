2 more die from COVID-19 in Iowa; 235 confirmed to have virus with 3,740 negative tests

The Iowa Department of Public Health released the new numbers Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health said two more deaths have been reported because of COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases of the virus has topped 200.

Officials said there were 56 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowans, for a total of 235 positive cases. 3,740 tests have come back negative.

IDPH said of the two Iowans who died, one was 81+ years old from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years old) was from Allamakee County. This brings the total number of deaths to three in Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. Local 5 will carry it on-air, online and through our free We Are Iowa app.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The additional positive cases include: