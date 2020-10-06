Organizers postpone 2020 Dallas County Fair over COVID-19 concerns

It also includes the rodeo that was scheduled for June 19-20.

ADEL, Iowa — As the future of the 2020 Iowa State Fair is up for a vote Wednesday afternoon, one central Iowa fair has already been postponed.

Organizers for the Dallas County Fair announced that they've postponed the event because of COVID-19 concerns.

The postponement affects all grounds and grandstand entertainment acts scheduled for July 8-12. In addition, it also affects the rodeo, which was scheduled to take place June 19-20.

Leaders said social distancing guidelines and requirements for mass gatherings made it difficult to put on an "adequate fair experience."

Organizers closed their letter, writing they look forward to the 2021 Dallas County Fair from July 7-11 of next year.