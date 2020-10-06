WATCH LIVE AT: Iowa State Fair Board discusses 2020 fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair Board is meeting Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss whether or not to hold this summer's fair.
States around the Midwest—including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana—have already canceled their state fairs due to COVID-19.
The 2019 Iowa State Fair set a record for attendance with 1.17 million people, beating the 2018 record of 1.13 million.
Only five Iowa State Fairs in history have canceled, according to the fair's website: 1898 because of the World's Fair and Spanish-American War, and World War II canceled the 1942-1945 fairs.
The first Iowa State Fair was held in 1854.
According to a 2019 state audit report, 89.6% of revenues for the Iowa State Fair Authority, the group that oversees the fair and fairgrounds, came from the fair itself.
Complete coverage: COVID-19 cancels state fairs across the country