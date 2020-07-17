2020 Madison County Bridge Festival canceled

Next year's event is scheduled for October 9 & 10, 2021.

NOTE: The above video originally aired in October 2019

Another long-running event in central Iowa has been canceled this year because of COVID-19.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decided to cancel the 2020 Madison County Covered Bridge Festival.

It was scheduled to take place Oct. 10 & 11.

"We are saddened by this outcome and will miss the joy of coming together and making memories with family, friends, and guests to our community," the chamber said in a Facebook post.

Madison County Chamber of Commerce FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 17, 2020 2020 Madison County Covered ... Bridge Festival Cancelled Due to Coronavirus WINTERSET, IA - The Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Madison County Covered Bridge Festival that was to be held October 10-11.

"In order to have the Festival this year, while maintaining safe social distances and hygienic practices, many elements that make our event special and unique would have been eliminated, and it would simply not be the same event that residents and visitors know and love."