x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Here's how DMPS is preparing for the 2021-22 school year following latest CDC guidance

"DMPS encourages people to listen to the health experts and voluntarily do the right thing in order to keep themselves and others healthy," the district said.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Iowa's largest school district, Des Moines Public Schools, will welcome students back in less than a month. 

District leaders are outlining what they are doing to keep students and staff safe.

First: DMPS is not requiring staff or eligible students to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but does encourage people 12 and older to get a shot.

Regarding face masks, right now the CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status. 

In Iowa, schools cannot mandate mask-wearing. 

RELATED: Des Moines Public Schools to offer free meals to all students during 2021-22 school year

RELATED: With mask mandates already outlawed, Iowa teachers react to latest CDC guidance

"DMPS encourages people to listen to the health experts and voluntarily do the right thing in order to keep themselves and others healthy," the district said in a release.

Masks will still be required in school buses because those are public transportation. 

Also, DMPS is not limiting class sizes or spacing kids out, and kids are back to a five-day school week. 

The district is maintaining hand sanitization stations and deep cleaning every day. 

RELATED: Yes, the World Health Organization is responsible for labeling COVID-19 variants using the Greek alphabet

WATCH: 3 things to know about the latest COVID-19 vaccine news