National Guard: 3 Iowa members quarantining in DC after reporting COVID symptoms

The Iowa National Guard said three members are staying in Washington, D.C. "out of an abundance of caution" and will return once their quarantine is over.

Three Iowa National Guard Members are quarantining in Washington, D.C. after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Iowa National Guard.

Local 5 is waiting for clarification if the three members have been tested for the virus.

A statement from Maj. Katherine Headley with the Iowa National Guard says the three members became symptomatic "and out of an abundance of caution, they stayed in DC and will return upon the completion of their quarantine."

Iowa deployed 250 soldiers and airmen to the U.S. Capitol after officials called for extra support for President Joe Biden's inauguration after Trump supporters breached the building on Jan. 6.

"Upon their return to Iowa this past weekend, Members were given individual screenings and at that time no one was identified as being symptomatic," the statement says.

As of Wednesday, there have been no reported cases of any member from the D.C. mission, according to Headley.

Hundreds of troops slept on the floor of the Capitol last week, and according to the Associated Press, some National Guard soldiers were forced to camp in a cold parking garage, sparking outrage from both sides of the aisle.

