59 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Seaboard Triumph Foods plant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As of Monday, 59 employees of Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release sent to Local 5, seven of those employees have fully recovered and were cleared by Human Resources to return to work.

Seaboard Triumph Foods says that as soon as an employee tests positive for the virus, anyone who has had direct contract with that person is notified. Anyone who is tested for COVID-19 is not allowed to return to work until cleared by Human Resources.

The company has put into place "robust anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitation" methods at the plant to ensure it operates with the highest health standards. Those protocols include:

Pre-Screen: Take the temperature of employees at time of entry.

Face Coverings and Shields: Employees are required to wear a face mask and face shield at all times at work, which are being supplied by the company.

Regular Monitoring: Instructed the onsite health services office to monitor anyone with flu-like symptoms and determine if there needs to be additional steps taken to care for that person. The company continues to ask any employees who don’t feel well to stay at home and self-isolate while being assessed by health services or web-based medical services.

Social Distance: Implemented physical distancing protocols where possible throughout the operational and employee common areas of the plant. Line speeds have been modified to expand space between employees to the greatest extent feasible. The plant is currently operating at less than full capacity in order to maximize distancing. They've also installed new protective systems like plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables and expanded seating areas to help our employees maintain physical distancing guidelines in break areas. Clock in/out stations in the plant were rearranged to minimize lines and increase separation at the employee entrance. Break times are staggered to increase separation in common areas. Departments have been placed on staggered start times to reduce congestion.

Disinfect and Clean Workspaces: Increased janitorial tasks to include regularly sanitizing all areas of the plant, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, and commonly touched surfaces. In addition, they've also begun routinely using antiviral fog in employee common areas and offices. Filters on air handling units were replaced in March.

108 employees did test negative for COVID-19.