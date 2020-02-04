614 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa, 2 additional deaths confirmed

The latest numbers were released Thursday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Iowa's total positive cases of COVID-19 is now 614 with 2 additional deaths reported, according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Healths.

There have been 8,054 negative tests in the state and 11 total deaths.

The additional deaths come from two older adults between 61-80 years old in Linn County.

Additional positive cases in the state come from the following locations:

Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Also of note: a Des Moines County resident previously that reported positive turned out to be negative. A previously-identified Poweshiek County resident was actually a resident of Linn County