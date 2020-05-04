8 additional deaths, 83 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 519 more negative tests have gone through the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eight more Iowans have died and an additional 83 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The deaths include:

Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

A total of 22 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus.

Iowa now has 868 confirmed cases. 9,973 tests have come back negative in the state.

"More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents," IDPH said. "More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities."

The newly positive cases are from the following counties; their age ranges are included:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

IDPH says a large portion of cases in Linn County "can be attributed" to a breakout at a long-term care facility.

"A case that was previously reported as a positive case in Pottawattamie County, upon further investigation, is a negative cases and is removed from the case count," the latest release clarified.

Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.