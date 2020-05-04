8 additional deaths, 83 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eight more Iowans have died and an additional 83 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The deaths include:
- Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A total of 22 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus.
Iowa now has 868 confirmed cases. 9,973 tests have come back negative in the state.
"More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents," IDPH said. "More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities."
The newly positive cases are from the following counties; their age ranges are included:
- Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
- Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)
- Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),
- Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
- Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
IDPH says a large portion of cases in Linn County "can be attributed" to a breakout at a long-term care facility.
"A case that was previously reported as a positive case in Pottawattamie County, upon further investigation, is a negative cases and is removed from the case count," the latest release clarified.
Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
