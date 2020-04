85 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, total now at 699

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health were released Friday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health says an additional 85 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state.

That brings the total number of cases to 699.

There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests.

According to IDPH, here are the locations and age ranges of the 85 Iowans:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the state's total at 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.