ADM student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

ADEL, Iowa — The Adel-De Soto-Minburn (ADM) Community School District announced a case of COVID-19 among its student body Sunday.

The district was informed Saturday that a fall sports athlete at the high school had tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, through contact tracing, the Dallas County Health Department has identified eight others who are considered "close contacts" with the person who tested positive.

Close contacts are people who have been identified as being within six feet of the COVID-19 person for more than 15 minutes, according to the Dallas County Health Department.